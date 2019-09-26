UK MPs Vote Against Adjourning Parliament Until 3 October for Tory Party to Hold Annual Conference

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is at loggerheads with MPs over how the country should exit the European Union. On Wednesday Mr Johnson said the best way to respect murdered MP Jo Cox would be to "get Brexit done."

British MPs have voted by 306 to 289 against a government motion calling for a three-day parliamentary recess next week, which would have allowed the ruling Conservative Party to hold their conference in Manchester.

Parliament resumed on Wednesday, 25 September, after the UK Supreme Court ruled Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend it was "unlawful".

Parliament usually breaks for the annual party conference season but opposition MPs voted for it not to be adjourned because the UK is supposed to be leaving the EU on 31 October.

'Zombie Parliament' says the man who cut his own majority to pieces? pic.twitter.com/3muEdIHpow — E.H.James (@EddieHenryJames) September 26, 2019

​The Speaker, John Bercow, said on Thursday, 26 September, a general election cannot take place before 31 October under the existing statutory framework.

The Leader of the Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, referred to the current session as a "chicken Parliament" because the Labour Party has refused to agree to a general election even though Mr Johnson's Conservative Party has lost its majority.

Mr Johnson referred to it on Wednesday as a "zombie Parliament".

