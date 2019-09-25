Germany to Discuss Putin's Proposal on Intermediate Range Missiles in Europe With Allies

BERLIN (Sputnik) - The German Cabinet confirmed on Wednesday it had received a proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin to introduce a moratorium on the deployment of short- and medium-range missiles in Europe and is planning to discuss it with EU, NATO allies and partners.

"We can confirm that the German government has received a message from the Russian president. According to our information, other allies and partners received a similar message," the Cabinet's press service told Sputnik.

"We intend to discuss this message with our closest partners in NATO and the EU," the press service said.

Russia's prominent Kommersant newspaper earlier reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message to the leaders of a number of countries, including NATO members, with a proposal to introduce a moratorium on the deployment of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in Europe and other regions.

The message on the subject of the INF Treaty was sent on September 19, NATO diplomat, who arrived at the 74th session of the UN Nations General Assembly, told the media outlet.

In addition, according to the publication, the Russian leader sent the same messages to a number of non-NATO states, such as China. Also, a similar letter was received by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

According to the letter, the moratorium on the INF missile deployment will require additional verification measures, especially in conditions where medium-range missile launchers have already been deployed in Europe.

The INF Treaty, signed by the United States and the Soviet Union in 1987, required the countries to eliminate and permanently forswear all of their ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometres (310 to 3,417 miles).

The United States withdrew from the INF Treaty on August 2 after formally suspending its INF obligations six months earlier. Moscow suspended its own participation in the pact in July as a response. Both countries have repeatedly accused one another of violating the 1987 treaty.