Heavy rains have hit southern England as the remnants of last week's Hurricane Humberto have brought a burst of low pressure along with warm and humid air.

London has found itself at the centre of transport mayhem as torrential storms dumped a month's worth of rain in just a few hours.

Thousands of commuters were hit by delays as four major tube stations, namely Liverpool Street, Moorgate, St Pauls and Victoria were closed due to flooding.

It's even raining inside Liverpool Street Station pic.twitter.com/2aEUoc4cCo — Charlotte Callear (@CharCallear) 24 сентября 2019 г.

if i speak i’ll get in trouble..... moorgate station! pic.twitter.com/H57zkIn0qK — Simpson (@reecesimpson94) 24 сентября 2019 г.

Yesterday we experienced torrential #rain in #London. This video clip was taken outside the Lyceum Theatre, home to #Disney’s #TheLionKing the musical; but the rain was no match for our teams who were on duty and ploughed on through. 🌧☔️⛈🚴‍♀️🚴‍♂️🚴‍♀️👏 pic.twitter.com/gULlGMJWm1 — LAS Cycle Team (@LAS_CycleTeam) 25 сентября 2019 г.

The Environment Agency has issued 30 flood alerts, adding that heavy rains are set to lash eastern and western parts of England.

"It's going to stay autumnal over the coming days with further spells of wet and windy weather - although nothing as heavy as yesterday - but there will be some brief dry and bright interludes," John Griffiths, from the Met Office, said.