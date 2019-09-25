UK Parliament Reopens After Johnson's Prorogation Ruled Unlawful - Video

The UK Parliament is resuming its work in London one day after the country’s Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted unlawfully in suspending parliament for five weeks.

Britain's Supreme Court issued rulings on a legal challenge from Gina Miller’s team and another by the government, which appealed against a previous ruling of the Court of Sessions in Edinburgh last week declaring that Johnson had acted “unlawfully”.

The prime minister claimed in August that he intended to prorogue parliament for five weeks, from September until 14 October, for a Queen's Speech to outline the new government's agenda.

