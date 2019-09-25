Londoners Report Sky Illuminated by Huge Meteor - Video

It was previously reported that a large asteroid was approaching Earth. Its diameter is approximately 190 to 430 metres, making it twice as large as the famous Pyramid of Cheops in Egypt.

According to eyewitnesses, London has been illuminated by a meteor, with some of them managing to record the dramatic footage.

Some of the witnesses were in Southeast London when they saw a flash in the sky.

Those who saw this unusual phenomenon got on social media to discuss it.

Anyone just see a super bright meteor over london travelling northwards? Am in South London and it shone white/yellow that burnt to a bright blue green flash.. happened at 7.55pm gmt #london #meteor @VirtualAstro — Robert Currie (@robertscurrie) September 24, 2019

