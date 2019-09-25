Londoners Report Sky Illuminated by Huge Meteor - Video

According to eyewitnesses, London has been illuminated by a meteor, with some of them managing to record the dramatic footage.
Some of the witnesses were in Southeast London when they saw a flash in the sky.
Those who saw this unusual phenomenon got on social media to discuss it.
Anyone just see a super bright meteor over london travelling northwards? Am in South London and it shone white/yellow that burnt to a bright blue green flash.. happened at 7.55pm gmt #london #meteor @VirtualAstro— Robert Currie (@robertscurrie) September 24, 2019
Did anyone else see a super bright meteor, green blue in color falling at around 8pm? #meteor #london— D.Papadimitriou (@dimitriskp) September 24, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)