Russia Investigative Committee Opens Terrorism Case After Blast Attack on Lugansk's Bridge

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on international terrorism after a blast attack on a bridge in Lugansk on the route of the Russian Emergencies Ministry's column, the committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said on Tuesday.

"A criminal case on an international terrorism act has been opened following a blast attack on piers of the bridge on the route of the Russian Emergencies Ministry's vehicle column in Luhansk," Petrenko said.

According to the Investigative Committee, unidentified individuals detonated three bombs on the piers on September 19, "under unlawful orders by representatives of Ukraine's top political and military leadership."

Meanwhile, the 86th humanitarian convoy of the Russian Emergencies Ministry was expected to pass across the bridge shortly after.

"Investigators believe that the crime was aimed at disrupting Russian humanitarian aid deliveries to the residents of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic," Petrenko said.

Last week, the Interior Ministry of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) said citing Minister Igor Kornet that unidentified people attempted to carry out a terrorist attack in the republic and blow up three pillars of a bridge in Lugansk. Concrete structures were partially destroyed, but the reinforcement withstood the explosion.

According to the official, there were four bombs in total, while the power of each explosive device used in the terrorist attack was equivalent to about 15 kilograms of TNT, there were four bombs all in all.