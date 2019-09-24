Register
09:56 GMT +324 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Children walk through a former industrial warehouse at the Oinofyta refugee camp, some 60 km north of Athens, on 13 March 2017 in Oinofyta

    Hoax Alert: Migrant Children Forced to Fake Apathy for Asylum in Sweden, Journalist Reveals

    © AFP 2019 / LOUISA GOULIAMAKI
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (193)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    So far, the phenomenon of “apathetic” refugee children has been documented almost exclusively in Sweden. There, hundreds of children with so-called “resignation syndrome” were broadly used as an argument for a more lenient asylum policy.

    At least some of the so-called apathetic refugee children, who mysteriously fell ill when their families were denied asylum in Sweden, were forced to play sick to get their families a residence permit, a journalist investigation has revealed.

    A Serbian man and an Armenian woman have shared their traumatic experiences of being forced to fake apathy by their parents in order to obtain a residence permit to the magazine Filter, describing them as “hell”.

    “I wasn't allowed to open my eyes. But since I couldn't always keep them shut, I got a hard slap in the neck,” the man acknowledged.

    By his own admission, he was forced to sit in a wheelchair, was not given enough food, and wasn't allowed to meet friends. Also, his parents lied that he had epileptic seizures.

    “I prayed to God someone would say to my dad: 'What are you doing, your kid is healthy?'. They were trained doctors, they should have noticed. But no one said anything,” the man recalled.

    At the age of twelve, he attempted suicide, but survived. Today, he left his family and was granted a residence permit in 2015.

    The Armenian woman related a similar story. In the fall of 2009, when she was ten years old, her father and stepmother decided that she would act apathetic. She was taken out of school and slapped with a number of rules: don't talk, don't smile, never go out alone, don't respond to anything.

    “I remember my stepmother would cook, and the food smell was all over the place, but I couldn't eat. Sometimes I could sneak up and grab a piece of bread or something, because I was so hungry,” the woman tells Filter.

    The purpose of the whole thing was to get a residence permit, but after a year, the father became so afraid of being exposed that the girl had to get “healthy” again. She was later placed in a family home and has now been granted a residence permit of her own.

    The phenomenon of apathetic children, also known as “depressive de-vitalisation”. has been documented almost exclusively in Sweden, sparking a medical and political debate that divided pundits and laymen alike. While some claimed that the children were indeed sick, others suggested they were merely a chip in the asylum game and were manipulated into playing apathetic.

    The first such case was registered in 1998 and featured a 15-year-old Chechen boy, who neither ate nor talked and had stopped walking. However, four weeks after his family was granted a residence permit, he was fully healthy again.

    A 2005 state investigation described kids at the refugee medical unit in Gällivare voluntarily stopping eating and drinking out of hope that it would help their family stay in Sweden.

    The same year, the National Board of Social Services issued the following instruction: “Although there is no consensus on how common manipulative behaviour is, it is important that those responsible for care for asylum seekers always take this opportunity into account.”

    Still, many professionals, including psychiatrist Lars Joelsson, who took care of the Chechen boy who became the first ever “apathetic refugee child”, maintain that people should be open to all explanations. He described several patients as “genuinely sick and traumatised”.

    Although the debate has waned somewhat in recent years, several hundred children have been treated for apathy in recent years alone.

    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (193)

    Related:

    'Shoot Them': Black Swedish Rap Artist Calls to Enslave, Kill Whites
    Controversy-Addled Pro-Islam Party Sets Sights on Swedish Parliament
    Swedish Municipality Expecting Sensational Migration Profit Logs Record Losses
    Tags:
    migrant crisis, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Perfectly Preserved Mummy of Ancient Egypt's Official to Go on Display in Cairo's New Museum
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse