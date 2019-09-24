UK Supreme Court to Rule on Boris Johnson’s Suspension of Parliament - Video

The UK’s Supreme Court is expected to deliver a verdict in the case of the five-week suspension of the UK Parliament introduced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Earlier, Boris Johnson sent lawmakers on a five-week break from 9 September through 14 October, insisting the suspension was a routine measure to prepare for a new session of parliament.
To prorogue parliament, Johnson had to receive the Queen’s approval, which he did.
