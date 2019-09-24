UK Supreme Court to Rule on Boris Johnson’s Suspension of Parliament - Video

While the UK’s Supreme Court has yet to announce its verdict on the lawfulness of Boris Johnson's decision, the prime minister has refused to rule out suspending parliament again before the current Brexit deadline of 31 October.

The UK’s Supreme Court is expected to deliver a verdict in the case of the five-week suspension of the UK Parliament introduced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Earlier, Boris Johnson sent lawmakers on a five-week break from 9 September through 14 October, insisting the suspension was a routine measure to prepare for a new session of parliament.

To prorogue parliament, Johnson had to receive the Queen’s approval, which he did.

