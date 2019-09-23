Almost 50 Flights Cancelled on Monday Across Spain Due to Thomas Cook Collapse - Operator

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of 46 flights were cancelled on Monday throughout Spain in connection with the liquidation of the UK-headquartered travel giant Thomas Cook, the state-owned company Aena, which manages all Spanish airports, said.

"Information on flights (arrivals and departures) planned by Thomas Cook at Aena airports today: Menorca - 14, Palma de Mallorca - 10, Cesar Manrique-Lanzarote - 10, Gran Canaria - 8, Tenerife Sur - 2, Fuerteventura - 2. Total 46," Aena said on Twitter.

Thomas Cook has cancelled all flights scheduled for Monday, it added.

The travel giant filed for bankruptcy on Monday, stranding some 600,000 clients abroad. Around 160,000 of them are Brits. The collapse has triggered the biggest British repatriation since WWII. The UK government reacted by announcing that it would set up a working group to deal with the situation and allocate funds to address the consequences of the travel firm's bankruptcy.