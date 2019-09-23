Top UK Court to Rule on Challenges to Parliament's Prorogation on Tuesday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The top UK court has said it will give its judgment on Tuesday on whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend the parliament was lawful.

"The Supreme Court has now heard the two prorogation-related judicial review cases. These took place between 17 and 19 September 2019. The judgment hand-down will take place on 24 September at 10:30," the statement read.

The parliament is to be prorogued from 9 September to 14 October. Two separate legal challenges were filed in England and Scotland, with their respective courts reaching different conclusions.

A panel of 11 justices will pass the final judgment which may reassert the parliamentary supremacy.

Lawmakers said they would pass a bill to stop a chaotic Brexit on 31 October once they are back. Government lawyer Richard Keen said the prime minister would respect the Supreme Court’s decision but did not rule out that the Queen would be advised to shut the parliament again.

Late last month, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked Queen Elizabeth II to suspend Parliament. She approved his request. Mr Johnson explained his move by saying that the previous session was the longest in the past 400 years and that the prorogation was needed to allow the government to have a fresh start.