Thomas Cook France Says Almost 10,000 Vacationing Clients May Be Affected by Bankruptcy

PARIS (Sputnik) - The almost 10,000 customers of the French branch of UK-based tour operator Thomas Cook who are currently on vacation may be affected by the parent company's collapse, the branch said on Monday.

"With deep sadness, we inform you that this night, in the United Kingdom, Thomas Cook Group has announced its insolvency. We in France will follow what is prescribed by French law in such situations," Thomas Cook France said in a statement on its website.

In its statement, as quoted by French media, the company promised to minimize the discomfort and anxiety that the bankruptcy "is bound to cause Thomas Cook France's 9,842 clients, who are currently having their vacations (whether they are direct clients or clients of partner travel agencies)."

Earlier in the day, Thomas Cook Group announced its bankruptcy after failing to secure necessary funds.

Thomas Cook Group was one of the world's oldest travel companies.