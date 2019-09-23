Guards Lock Down Thomas Cook Headquarters After Company’s Bankruptcy - Video

Guards locked down the premises of Thomas Cook's Peterborough headquarters on Monday. Earlier in the day, Thomas Cook Group announced its bankruptcy after failing to secure necessary funds.

The British tour operator announced its collapse on Monday after it failed to secure a $2.1bn rescue package from the government. Over 600,000 people around the world were left stranded as bookings were cancelled.

Earlier on Monday, the Thomas Cook Group, which includes the UK tour operator and airline of the same name, announced its compulsory liquidation following unsuccessful talks between the company's stakeholders and proposed new money providers to secure terms of the firm's recapitalisation and reorganisation. All of the company's bookings, including flights, where immediately cancelled.

