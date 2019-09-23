Explosion at Supermarket in Southern Austria Injures Nine - Photo

The blast occurred at the supermarket in St. Jodok am Brenner, between Innsbruck and the Italian border, according to the Austria Press Agency.

In a small supermarket in St. Jodok, on the Austrian side of the Brenner, an explosion caused several injuries, a local newspaper reported.

There are fears that there may be people under the debris of the building, which was completely destroyed after the explosion.

According to reports, nine people were injured, while one person remained trapped under the rubble of the building.

Three of the injured were admitted to the Innsbruck clinic and to the Hall hospital in the Tirol.

​The explosion triggered a fire.

According to rumours, the explosion could have been caused by work on a gas pipe.