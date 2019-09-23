Majority of Brits Who Voted Labour in 2017 Think Corbyn Should Step Down, Poll Shows

The finding comes as the Labour leader battles to defuse an ever-escalating row over the party’s Brexit policy during its annual conference in Brighton, with members due to vote on two competing strategies - although Corbyn may find some solace in his support among people planning to vote Labour at the next general election standing at 54 percent.

A shock new YouGov poll has found 54 percent of people who voted Labour at the last general election want leader Jeremy Corbyn to stand down, with only 29 percent wanting him to stay in his post.

Corbyn is even less popular among the wider British public, with 58 percent of voters agreeing he should resign and only 20 per cent disagreeing.

Corbyn nonetheless retains the support of his party when it comes to Brexit, with 61 percent of Labour supporters backing their leader to some extent, and only 18 percent opposing his direction. Moreover, 27 percent of hardcore Remainers back his strategy - although 46 percent of those who voted Remain in the 2016 referendum don’t support his approach, rising to 55 percent among the general population.

Paul Mason now speaks for Labour Party Membership ? Sadly relying on a YouGov poll of membership that no one remembers being polled. Rather strange. I think membership is rather more sophisticated & supports Corbyn's approach. Shame you've lost your loyalty & joined dark side — Martyn Warwick #Socialist #JC4PM2019 🌹🌹✊✊ (@martynwarwick) September 23, 2019

​Despite this, 68 percent of Leavers believe Labour’s position on Brexit is unclear or confusing, with 80 percent saying they don’t fully understand the part’s position on leaving the UK overall.

Corbyn is serious about winning an election. Some think the important stats are these, from a recent YouGov poll: only 14% of Labour voting Remain supporters (the overwhelming majority of traditional Labour voters) say they would definitely never vote LibDem, whereas 48% of... — Robert Peston (@Peston) September 23, 2019

​“New YouGov polling demonstrates how Corbyn has fallen out of favour with not just the wider public at large but his own voters too, as a majority of 2017 Labour backers now think it’s time for him to stand down. “The task now for the Labour leader, with an election seemingly imminent, is to win back these voters if he is to stand any chance of emulating his 2017 success,” said Chris Curtis, YouGov’s political research manager.