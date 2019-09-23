German Foreign Minister Maas and EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Barnier Hold Press Conference - Video

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly going to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday to convince them not to approve further Brexit extensions so that he can get the support of a revised deal from MPs.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and the EU’s Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier are holding a joint press conference after talks in Berlin on Monday.

Last month, Maas said during a conference with his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney in Berlin that Germany wants to avoid a "disorderly" no-deal Brexit, adding that the possibility of the UK's withdrawal from the EU without a deal should not be ruled out either.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly expected to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron in New York on Monday to urge them to rule out Brexit extensions before submitting a revised deal to MPs.

