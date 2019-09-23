Russia Not Worried by UK Plans to Create New Cyberthreat Fight Division

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Reports have recently emerged in UK media, claiming that the first-ever hybrid division will be created within the UK Armed Forces to fight against cyberattacks, disinformation and electronic warfare. The division will reportedly focus on boosting London's capacity to defer cyberthreat allegedly coming from Russia.

Russia is not worried over London's plans to create a new division for countering purported Russian cyberthreat, and the country will be able to protect itself anyway, according to the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for New Challenges and Threats, Vladimir Tarabrin.

"You know, I already find it difficult to seriously comment on similar statements that Western states make regularly, while no one has provided any proof of Russia's involvement, since there is no proof, and there are no such facts. Accusations of being engaged in cyber aggression are especially absurd, given that our country is the pioneer of international information security discussions," Tarabrin said.

Russia first raised the cyber threat issue at the United Nations 20 years ago and insisted on adopting a relevant resolution of the UN General Assembly, the diplomat recalled.

"We are doing everything to protect our cyberspace. We have enough possibilities to do that. Similar statements about different 'divisions' are of a purely propagandist nature. If Western states really intended to conduct dialogue, they would not say this. So let it lie on their conscience, and we will not be frightened by 'divisions', we will protect ourselves," Tarabrin stressed.

The diplomat's comment comes in response to reports that emerged in summer indicating that the British military is creating a branch specialising in hybrid warfare.

According to reports, the unit is tasked with intelligence gathering, cyber, counter-propaganda and electronic warfare.