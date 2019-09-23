UK Bomb Disposal Team Heads to Manchester Airport Train Station Due to Suspicious Package

The UK police reported that at least one man was detained in relation to the incident. According to the spokesperson for the airport, the train station has been evacuated following reports of an unidentified package.

A UK bomb disposal team has been rushed to Manchester Airport to respond to a suspicious package found at the Manchester Airport railway station.

Due to a police incident at Manchester Airport, services on the Manchester Airport line will only operate from Victoria - Wythenshawe town centre. Passengers can use their Metrolink tickets on bus services: 19, 102 and 103. We apologies for any inconvenience this may cause. — Manchester Metrolink (@MCRMetrolink) September 23, 2019

The police confirmed that a man has been detained at the scene where the bomb disposal officers investigated the package.

Latest Update pic.twitter.com/XaSIxADFgT — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) September 23, 2019

All transport communication has been suspended due to the incident, the police added.

TRAVEL UPDATE: Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident near the railway at Manchester Airport all lines are closed. pic.twitter.com/tUqelosGcL — Northern (@northernassist) September 23, 2019

Earlier this morning, the Manchester Airport train station was evacuated following reports of a suspicious package there.​​