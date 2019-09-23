UK Bomb Disposal Team Heads to Manchester Airport Train Station Due to Suspicious Package

A UK bomb disposal team has been rushed to Manchester Airport to respond to a suspicious package found at the Manchester Airport railway station.
Due to a police incident at Manchester Airport, services on the Manchester Airport line will only operate from Victoria - Wythenshawe town centre. Passengers can use their Metrolink tickets on bus services: 19, 102 and 103. We apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.— Manchester Metrolink (@MCRMetrolink) September 23, 2019
The police confirmed that a man has been detained at the scene where the bomb disposal officers investigated the package.
Latest Update pic.twitter.com/XaSIxADFgT— Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) September 23, 2019
All transport communication has been suspended due to the incident, the police added.
TRAVEL UPDATE: Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident near the railway at Manchester Airport all lines are closed. pic.twitter.com/tUqelosGcL— Northern (@northernassist) September 23, 2019
Earlier this morning, the Manchester Airport train station was evacuated following reports of a suspicious package there.
All comments
Show new comments (0)