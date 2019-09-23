Register
12:32 GMT +323 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Westminster, London

    Johnson to Push Macron, Merkel for Timely Brexit Deal on Margins of UN General Assembly - Report

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Brexit (264)
    2 0 0
    Subscribe

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to meet his European counterparts in New York as he struggles with shrinking Brexit options, since the House of Commons voted to legislate against a no-deal exit.

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to urge Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron today to rule out extensions to Brexit in the hopes of getting MPs to back a revised deal, reports the Daily Mail.

    Johnson, arriving in New York last night for the annual UN General Assembly, is believed to be planning three-way negotiations with Merkel and Macron to detail his plans to replace the Irish backstop and persuade them to make it clear that any new deal would have to be passed by 31 October.

    Ministers believe the move would force MPs to finally choose between exiting the EU with a deal and crashing out without one.

    This could potentially circumvent new legislation requiring Johnson to seek another three-month extension to Brexit unless a deal has been approved by Parliament by 19 October.

    However, sources acknowledge that Johnson first needs to persuade EU leaders to compromise on the Irish backstop.

    The British Prime Minister on Monday cautioned against the likelihood of a Brexit breakthrough at talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

    “I would caution you all not to think that this is going to be the moment. I don’t wish to elevate excessively the belief that there will be a New York breakthrough,” he told reporters on the plane on the way to New York.

    Irish Border Stumbling Block

    The backstop at the Irish border after Brexit has been one of the stumbling blocks of the Brexit saga.

    Currently, people and goods can freely cross the Irish border, as both the UK and Ireland belong to the EU.

    Brussels insists that Northern Ireland must remain in the EU customs zone.

    “If there is going to be a deal then the EU is going to have to move on that,” the Daily Mail quotes an insider as saying.

    Despite Johnson's demand for the backstop to be removed, EU leaders have said that the UK has not come up with workable ways to maintain an open border between EU member Ireland and the UK's Northern Ireland.

    Earlier, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab warned the EU that the Government would not accept a deal which left Northern Ireland stuck in the customs union after Brexit.

    The UK has proposed an all-Ireland agriculture zone for livestock and food, which could eliminate border checks on 40 percent of trade.

    However, ministers baulk at contemplating a deal that would require customs checks on other goods travelling between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

    Raab is quoted as saying on Sunday there “couldn’t be a Northern Ireland-only backstop in its entirety in the way it was proposed previously.”

    Earlier this week, Sky News had reported EU President Jean-Claude Juncker as saying he was doing "everything to get a deal" but warning Britain’s leaving the EU without an agreement would entail "catastrophic consequences", including customs posts and other barriers between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

    Shrinking Brexit Options

    Boris Johnson will use his three-day trip to New York to conduct Brexit discussions with EU President Donald Tusk, Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Dutch PM Mark Rutte and Belgian PM Charles Michel.

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) and Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel (R) leave a meeting with EU Commission President and officials in Luxembourg on September 16, 2019.
    © AFP 2019 / FRANCOIS WALSCHAERTS
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) and Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel (R) leave a meeting with EU Commission President and officials in Luxembourg on September 16, 2019.

    Since the House of Commons voted to legislate against a no-deal Brexit, the PM has found himself up against the wall as he struggles to deliver on his election promise of not extending the Brexit deadline, but strives to avoid breaking the law by pulling the UK out of the EU without a deal on 31 October.

    Johnson is bracing for a Supreme Court ruling on whether he broke the law when he suspended Parliament for five weeks ahead of the 31 October Brexit deadline.

    The PM insists the suspension was a routine measure to prepare for a new session of Parliament, yet opponents claim he acted illegally to stop lawmakers from interfering with his plan to leave the EU, with or without a Brexit deal.

    The 11 justices could rule as early as Monday, with a decision that the suspension was illegal potentially seeing lawmakers recalled to Parliament immediately.

    Previously, The Mail on Sunday wrote that Johnson will attempt to push through his Brexit deal by putting it in the Queens speech when parliament returns on 14 October, with an anonymous Downing Street source claiming the government believes including the new withdrawal deal with the Queen’s speech is "the best hope" of getting an agreement voted through.

    Topic:
    Brexit (264)

    Related:

    Boris Johnson’s Likely UK Supreme Court Defeat to Trigger ‘Constitutional Eruption’ – Legal Experts
    Irish Prime Minister Given Holy Water by Priest To 'Protect' Him From Boris Johnson - Video
    Boris Johnson to Put Brexit Deal In Queen’s Speech to Win Over Parliament - Report
    Tags:
    UN General Assembly, UN General Assembly, Brexit Plan, Brexit, Brexit, Angela Merkel, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Kaia Gerber wears a creation showing off the Moschino Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during fashion week in Milan, Italy on 19 September 2019.
    Picasso Painting Made a Reality: Extravagant Models Rock Milan Fashion Week
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse