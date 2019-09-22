Register
16:52 GMT +322 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An airbus A320 of the Thomas Cook company

    Emergency Plan to Rescue Thomas Cook Passengers as Travel Agent on Brink of Collapse - Report

    © AFP 2019 /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Thomas Cook on Friday confirmed it was seeking an extra £200 million in funding to stave off a collapse of the travel operator that could result in up to 180,000 people stranded abroad and put 20,000 jobs at risk.

    An emergency coalition of some of Europe’s biggest airlines is said to be on high alert to rescue Thomas Cook customers as the tour operator is expected to collapse into administration within hours after failing to secure a £200m rescue cash injection this weekend, according to The Telegraph.

    The newspaper says the Civil Aviation Authority has been in detailed talks with a group of five airlines, including British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, EasyJet, German travel operator Tui and package holiday firm Jet2.

    Several UK media outlets have speculated that the government is unlikely to come to the embattled travel agency's aid.

    Sky News reported discussions were taking place Sunday at the London-based headquarters of law firm Slaughter & May.

    Thomas Cook would not comment on that report but said it has sought to reassure customers that their flights are continuing to operate as normal.

    The travel operator said most package holidays for British travellers are protected by the ATOL insurance scheme.

    Troubled travel giant

    Earlier, the 178-year old UK travel firm Thomas Cook had sought a state bailout from the British government, UK media reported on Saturday.

    The decision followed a threat by its bankers RBS and Lloyds to pull out of a £900 million (€1 billion, $1.1 billion) recapitalisation plan, according to the Financial Times.

    Over recent years Thomas Cook has struggled with intense competition on popular destinations and high debt levels.

    Один из офисов Thomas Cook
    © Flickr/ UggBoy♥UggGirl [ PHOTO : WORLD : SENSE ]
    Один из офисов Thomas Cook

    Last month the company requested an extra £200 million from stakeholders to complete a restructuring plan agreed with Chinese shareholder Fosun.

    The FT, cited sources as saying the firm had been locked in talks with "multiple" potential investors but had failed to agree a final plan.

    According to Sky News, the hedge fund CQS Management had walked away from a rescue deal.

    Broad impact anticipated

    In a worst-case scenario the travel agency will go into administration, which is a form of creditor protection that often precedes bankruptcy. This will see around 150,000 British holidaymakers stranded abroad.

    However, the impact might be much broader, as some 600,000 holidaymakers from markets including Germany and Scandinavia could be stranded. The big tourism economies of Spain, Greece and Turkey could be affected, along with major shareholders and lending banks.

    The firm's collapse would also lead to thousands of job losses, as it employs 22,000 staff worldwide, including 9,000 in Britain.

    The collapse of Monarch Airlines two years ago led the British government to take emergency action to repatriate 110,000 stranded passengers.

    On Saturday the company sought to assuage customer fears, tweeting that it was still "operating as normal."

    ​UK travel industry woes

    The UK travel industry has been battered in recent years by collapsing profits and waves of strikes, with British Airways launching a two day strike on 9 and 10 September.

    Thomas Cook also issued a £1.5 billion profit loss in May this year, as UK travellers cited Brexit uncertainty as reasons for postponing travel plans. Following the announcements, the firm said it would sell some of its assets to scale back its massive debts and focus on expanding its hotel franchise by 20 hotels in the summer

    Founded in 1841, Thomas Cook runs hotels and resorts, airlines, cruises and hundreds of high street travel agent stores, operating in 16 countries and serving 19 million customers a year.

    Related:

    Blame the Weather: Thomas Cook Mulls Airline Sale Amid £14m Operating Losses
    Stocks TUMBLE After Thomas Cook Issues Profit Warnings, Loses £1.5bn in Profits
    Thomas Cook Shares in Freefall as Travel Firm Rushes to Secure Rescue Deal With China's Fosun Int'l
    Tags:
    EasyJet, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Tui, Civil Aviation Authority, United Kingdom, travel agency, Thomas Cook
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Kaia Gerber wears a creation showing off the Moschino Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during fashion week in Milan, Italy on 19 September 2019.
    Picasso Painting Made a Reality: Extravagant Models Rock Milan Fashion Week
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse