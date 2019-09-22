Car Rams Into French Mosque, Driver Arrested (Photo, Video)

A video from the scene showing a motionless driver getting arrested by police inside the mosque has appeared on social media.

A car has crashed into the Grand Mosque of Colmar late Saturday, damaging the gate and entrance, according to the prefecture of Haut-Rhin.

The driver of the car was arrested by police after receiving a stab wound, according to I24 News media outlet.

It remains unclear if the man stabbed himself or he was attacked by another person.

Esta noche en Colmar (noreste de Francia) un individuo chocó su auto contra una mezquita antes de comenzar a automutilarse. Fue internado en un psiquiátrico. pic.twitter.com/7vwwG7c46V — Alejo Schapire (@aschapire) September 21, 2019

​Some witnesses were cited by local media as saying the driver of the car "cried Allah Akbar".

⚡🇨🇵FLASH - Un individu a foncé en voiture contre l’entrée de la Grande Mosquée de #Colmar ce soir. Pas de blessé, à part lui. Aucune information pour l'instant sur l'auteur qui présentait une grave plaie ensanglantée au niveau du cou. Il a été hospitalisé. (DNA - 📷NC) pic.twitter.com/5QaaZoYR9V — Brèves de presse (@Brevesdepresse) September 21, 2019

​After the incident, police cordoned off the area around the mosque.

It is uncertain whether the incident was an attack or a suicide attempt.