Register
19:36 GMT +321 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    GERMANY ENGLISH EXAM

    Political Correctness Killing Debates at German Universities, German Outlet Says

    © AP Photo / Felix Kaestle
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    According to the German University Association, cited by Die Welt, the freedom of expression is becoming more and more limited, with a small, radical minority pressuring the majority to keep their opinions to themselves.

    The German University Association (Deutsche Hochschulverband, or DHV) is warning that the very nature of the university is under attack in Germany, as a minority is trying to suppress the opinions of their opponents "with threats, s**tstorms, blockades and sometimes physical violence", rather than to refute them, according to its President Bernhard Kempen.

    In the interview with Die Welt, he lamented that "the climate at universities is changing”.

    “In the name of political correctness, there is an increasing attack on the nature of the university: on the freedom of research, thought and debate”, he said.

    To illustrate his point of view, the German outlet shared a story of a student from the University of Cologne, Mario S., who complained about bias that he faced during a seminar about the notorious 2015 New Year's Eve mass sexual assaults in Cologne by migrants. Other students and the lecturer agreed that the background of the perpetrators was irrelevant and lambasted so-called "cultural racist" views, including Interior Minister Seehofer’s statement that although Muslims were a part of Germany, Islam was not. Mario S. said that he had disagreed, criticising the term "cultural racism", defending Seehofer's statement and insisting that the offenders’ origin "from a macho culture" had played a role. According to him, in response, he was bullied, insulted by co-students and advised to leave the seminar by the lecturer. Commenting on the issue, a university spokesperson confirmed that the institution is a "place of free speech", but declined to comment on the seminar in question specifically, referring to it as a one-time case.

    According to the outlet, there have been numerous documented cases when professors have had to cancel research projects because of uproar from groups, or when discussions have only been able to take place under police protection, or when speakers have been protested against in the name of antifascism. Although the state government has upgraded the Higher Education Act with measures aimed at stopping those who restrict freedom of expression at universities, Die Welt points out that some actions, for example constant public pressure, are legal.

    Kempen, who is also a Cologne lawyer, advocates for liberal courage to deal with the situation. He points out that the "large majority of the university management should simply have to overcome their comfort and cowardice”. The chairwoman of the local group Christian Democratic Students (RCDS), Anna Gericke, echoes his opinion and calls for the "university leaders to be guided not by fear but by the joy of passionate, even hard, but free discourse". Die Welt notes that both the university association and the Christian Democrats student group want to defend the right to speak out rather than any particular opinions that are facing criticism. According to them, the minority wishes to limit this right and often cites the "fight against the right-wing" as its goal.

    Last semester, University of Siegen Professor Dieter Schoenecker faced protests for inviting journalist and author of an anti-Islam bestseller Thilo Sarrazin and AfD politician Marc Jongen to a panel dedicated to freedom of speech.

    Following letters from students and fellow professors, the university leadership initially forbade Schoenecker from financing the event with university funds. The speakers of discord also had to appear under police protection.

    The DHV also insists that there should be a balanced representation of all political views, including the right-wing AfD and the left-wing Die Linke. Kempen cites as an example that while left-wing activists calling for violence were allowed to hold an event at the University of Cologne this summer, AfD university groups have been beaten off campus.

    Related:

    Study: Number of Germans Murdered, Brutally Attacked by Migrants Doubles in Year
    'Kicks and Punches': 300 German Police Officers Attacked Trying to Deport Migrants in 2018
    Former German Spy Chief Blames Merkel for 'Massive Security Risk' With 300,000 Unidentified Migrants
    Tags:
    minorities, freedom of speech, university, migrants, political correctness, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fairy Tales Coming to Life: Highlights of 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse