Register
22:03 GMT +321 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    EU supporters March to Remain in Edinburgh

    Pro-EU Demonstrators 'March to Remain' for Peace and Climate Action in Edinburgh - Photos

    © Sputnik / Jason Dunn
    Europe
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe

    The European Movement for Scotland is an agitation organisation with the stated aims of promoting the benefits of EU membership in Scotland and to demonstrate that Scotland and the UK are overall European.

    Thousands marched through the streets of Edinburgh on Saturday afternoon to demand that Scotland and the UK remain in the European Union.

    Organised by the European Movement in Scotland, the crowd gathered at St Giles before marching down the Royal Mile toward the Scottish Parliament, creating a sea of blue as protesters waved the 12 stars of the European Union and the Scottish saltire to demonstrate their support for Scottish independence and opposition to Brexit.

    Despite the strong turn-out in a city which voted 75% to remain in the EU, there was some opposition along the way. Some counter-protestors showed up to display placards reading that "More Scots Voted For Brexit Than the SNP".

    The crowd ultimately coalesced for an event featuring a variety of cross-party speakers advocating for a second referendum on UK membership of the EU.

    The speakers, including key politicians and remain figures such as Scottish National Party MP Joanna Cherry, Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton, the Scottish government’s Europe Minister Ben Macpherson, Labour MP Ian Murray, and Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater.

    Joanna Cherry QC MP, speaking at March to Remain rally in Edinburgh
    © Sputnik / Jason Dunn
    Joanna Cherry QC MP, speaking at March to Remain rally in Edinburgh

    Joanna Cherry, who is currently at the forefront of a legal victory in the Scottish Supreme Court against the UK government in opposition to Boris Johnson's prorogation of Parliament, accused the PM of acting like a "dictator", but she was "cautiously optimistic that the United Kingdom’s Supreme Court will, like Scotland’s Supreme Court, find that the prorogation was unlawful and that Parliament will be returning to work soon".

    She then called on anti-Brexit MPs to work "cross party" to achieve a "people's vote".

    Labour's Ian Murray kicked off his speech by donning a Boris Johnson face mask, which was humorously met with a barrage of boo's.

    He demanded that the United Kingdon be given "a final say referendum so that they can have their view on whether or not to remain in the European Union or back the prime minister’s deal".

    He even praised Conservative MPs, including former Chancellor Philip Hammond and Father of the House Ken Clarke, for opposing Boris Johnson's government on Brexit, which saw 21 Tory MPs removed from the party.

    Mr Cole-Hamilton echoed his party's newly adopted policy, saying that a potential Liberal Democrat government would "revoke Article 50 as the first thing that we do".

    One marcher said that he was in attendance because he considered the original referendum to be "invalid because it didn't include 16-year olds and it didn't include EU citizens and it was based on lies".

    When asked how he believes the EU has brought about peace, he said that the economic operations and relationships between the countries mean that they're less likely to go to war.

    The march comes just a day following global climate protests demanding a zero carbon economy with a respective Edinburgh event also being held outside the Scottish Parliament.

    Despite Scotland voting to remain in the EU by a 62% margin, the 2019 EU elections saw Scotland send a Brexit Party MEP to the European Parliament.

    However, independence sentiment in the UK appears to be rising in both Scotland and Wales in response to the UKs withdrawal from the EU, which many feel they are being forced into against their will and see independence as a means to remain.

    The event intentionally coincides with the United Nations International Day of Peace, for which many supporters of the EU credit the multinational bloc for helping bring about following wars in Europe, as it prevents the establishment of war machine economies.

    Tags:
    people's vote, Brexit, second referendum, nationalism, Scottish independence, European Union
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fairy Tales Coming to Life: Highlights of 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse