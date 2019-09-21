Photos: 5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits 19 Miles West of Tirana, Albania - USGS

The epicentre of the tremor was said to be located three miles (five kilometres) north-west of Durres, Albania at a depth of 10 kilometres.

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake has struck 19 miles (30 kilometres) west of Tirana, the capital of Albania, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

No injuries have so far been reported in the earthquake.

Social media users have shared photos of people on the streets and minor damages caused by the quake.