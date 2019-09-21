Photos: 5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits 19 Miles West of Tirana, Albania - USGS

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake has struck 19 miles (30 kilometres) west of Tirana, the capital of Albania, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
No injuries have so far been reported in the earthquake.
Social media users have shared photos of people on the streets and minor damages caused by the quake.
#BreakingNews - 5.8 Mag. earthquake hits #Tirana #Durres #Albania. pic.twitter.com/m2SrN7la0w— Antonio Çakshiri (@antoniocakshiri) September 21, 2019
#Albania Chaos is spreading on the streets and these are a few damages that happened in my home pic.twitter.com/GUOFzBElVT— Franki (@Franki61044297) September 21, 2019
Felt #earthquake (#tërmet) M5.8 strikes 33 km W of #Tirana (#Albania) 4 min ago. Please report to: https://t.co/jCZdWjT4EK pic.twitter.com/39dGl8GZL2— EMSC (@LastQuake) September 21, 2019
