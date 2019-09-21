Musician Plays Piano at Crowded Paris Train Station in the Midst of Yellow Vests Protest - Video

A video published by Yahoo News shows the turmoil unfolding in the Paris Saint-Lazare train station where protesters went to escape the fracas outside, accompanied by an accidental soundtrack coming from the station’s public piano, played by an identified musician.
The pianist, looking quite undeterred by the events around him, turns to his instrument, playing while oblivious to a dispersed crowd consisting of police officers and protesters nearby.
🔴 Manifestation sauvage et fond de piano : séquence surréaliste gare Saint-Lazare à Paris.— Yahoo Actualités (@YahooActuFR) September 21, 2019
Suivez notre live ➡ https://t.co/xJldSDYqoJ#acte45 #GiletsJaunes pic.twitter.com/ou4pEyRIS7
