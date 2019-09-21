Register
19:01 GMT +321 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn, right, tries to high-five with Labour's Emily Thornberry after arriving for the declaration at his constituency in London, Friday, June 9, 2017.

    Labour’s Thornberry Triggers Backlash for Likening Liberal Democrats to Taliban Over Brexit Pledge

    © AP Photo/ Frank Augstein
    Europe
    Get short URL
    202
    Subscribe

    The Liberal Democrats’ controversial policy pledge to abandon Brexit entirely the day after taking office if they win a general election has been met with scorn and contempt across much of the UK’s political scene.

    The UK shadow Foreign Secretary, Emily Thornberry, has compared the Liberal Democrats to the Taliban over the party’s policy of unilaterally cancelling Brexit if it wins power in an election.

    Miss Thornberry told the House Magazine that it was not “democratic” to throw Brexit in the bin, adding that “the Lib Dems have gotten kind of Taliban, haven’t they?”

    “I really think the only democratic way to get through this and to break the logjam is to go back to the people and trust their good sense.”

    Blowback from the Liberal Democrats came thick and fast.

    The party leader, Jo Swinson, who championed the policy of revoking article 50 at the party’s conference last week, tweeted that, “comparing a UK political party to the Taliban is ludicrous. Emily is the shadow foreign secretary, and should use language that reflects the importance of that role.” 

    ​The Liberal Democrats’ foreign affairs spokesperson, Chuka Umunna, also weighed into the debate.

    ​Former Lib Dem leader, Tim Farron, tried to take a more humorous approach to Miss Thornberry’s comments by taking aim at Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s past apparent sympathy with Hezbollah and Hamas.

    ​The political drama comes just a day after the Liberal Democrats’ deputy leader, Ed Davey, was grilled repeatedly by an angry audience over the party’s new Brexit policy live on the BBC’s flagship programme, Question Time.

    ​Emily Thornberry has recently aired her own views on Brexit, arguing that a second referendum is “the only democratic way” to make an informed determination as to whether the UK should leave the European Union or not. The shadow Foreign Secretary has said that Labour should throw its weight behind a second referendum, and that she is “never going to be able to do anything other than campaign to remain.”

    "I will certainly be putting the case that we should have a referendum, we should give the people a decent choice on leaving the European Union, but that we should campaign to Remain. Not everyone agrees with me, so we need to thrash it out. The party has to decide collectively,” Miss Thornberry has said.

    Tags:
    no-Brexit, Taliban, Jeremy Corbyn
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fairy Tales Coming to Life: Highlights of 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse