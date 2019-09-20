Italian Police Arrest Suspects Linked to Turin Clashes - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The suspects face charges of assault, resisting arrest and vandalism for scuffles that erupted on 10 February when police tried to evict anarchists from a kindergarten that they had occupied for two decades.

Several people were arrested in Italy on Friday for their alleged role in the violent clashes in February between anarchists and riot police in the northern city of Turin, media said.

The detentions took place in the regions of Piedmont, Lombardy and Sardinia, the ANSA news agency cited its sources as saying.

Hundreds of protesters erected barricades in the streets of Turin, hurled bottles at riot police and smashed windows in a bus. Police used water cannons to disperse the crowd. At least 17 officers were injured.

On 9 February, hundreds of anarchist militants, with helmets and covered faces, devastated the city centre in a bid to regain the building occupied for 23 years, overturning bins, throwing stones and firecrackers that had also hit numerous windows.

4 people were injured in the clashes, while 12 militants were subjected to detention.