'Feminist Emergency' in Spain as Mass Protests Erupt Over 19 Murders of Women by Partners

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Murders of 19 women in domestic violence over the summer has prompted Spain's Feminist Emergency organisation to start out mass protests across more than 250 Spanish cities and towns to demand more attention toward the problem of gender-based violence from the country's politicians, The Guardian reported on Friday.

"The gender-based violence of the summer has led to the worst figures in more than a decade. We can’t let another school or parliamentary term begin as if nothing has happened. To do so would be to tolerate the intolerable … This is an emergency", the organisers were quoted as saying by The Guardian.

As many as 1,017 women have reportedly been murdered in Spain in domestic violence since 2013. In 2019 alone, 42 women were killed by their current or former partners, 19 of them over the summer.

Concentración en Las Palmas de Gran Canarias contra las violencias machistas.



NO MÁS ASESINATOS DE MUJERES. BASTA YA!#NiUnaMenos #TerrorismoMachista#STOPMISOGINIA pic.twitter.com/DH3ztRGC77 — Partido Feminista de España CAT (@P_FeministaCAT) September 20, 2019

​The rally's Facebook page currently shows some 1,000 people planning to attend and 1,300 "interested". The organisers call upon those who attend the march to bring candles, torches and phones, lit in purple - the colour of the feminist movement.