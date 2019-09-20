Register
16:16 GMT +320 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles attend the State Opening of Parliament in central London, Britain June 21, 2017.

    So, UK Parliament’s Shut Down: How Does One Open It, and When?

    © REUTERS / Carl Court
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The Queen makes her speech, prepared beforehand by the government, at the State Opening of Parliament, which is the formal fresh start of a new parliamentary session and is set to happen in the next three weeks, ushering in a new round of Brexit talks.

    As Boris Johnson has shut down the Parliament for a record five weeks (the longest in the past 40 years), the legislative body is formally opened only by the Queen's Speech, an iconic and indispensable part of the State Opening of Parliament.

    Although a rather standard procedure, it doesn’t happen annually: it was last held back in 2017. Here are the essentials to know for those curious about how the UK Parliament is technically opened:

    • The Queen arrives at the Houses of Parliament, through the Sovereign Entrance. She then puts on the Imperial State Crown and Robe of State, and leads a procession through the Royal Gallery into the chamber of the House of Lords. (There have been exceptions, though, when in violation of protocol, after a snap vote for Theresa May in 2017, the Parliament was re-opened by the Queen in a day dress and a hat instead of the crown).
    • Members of the House of Commons then join the Lords in their chamber, but not until a House of Lords official, known as the "Black Rod", is sent to summon them, with the Commons symbolically slamming the door just in front of him to signify the separation and independence of the two chambers.
    • The "Black Rod" then bangs on the door three times, also symbolically, before the Commons open it and follow him through.
    • This is the moment when the Queen starts delivering her speech, outlining the governmental and legislative focal points for the upcoming year.
    • … and last but not least: the monarch's speech is in fact written by none other than the prime minister and his team.

    In a much reported and debated development, Boris Johnson shut down the Parliament in early September for five weeks, with MPs expected to return to work no sooner than 14 October, right after the Queen is scheduled to deliver her speech.

    The prorogation took place after two failed votes to call a snap election, as the debate around a Brexit deal or, alternatively, a no-deal exit became overwhelmingly heated.

    Around the same time, MPs voted for a bill forcing the prime minister to delay Brexit until the end of January in case there is no common position on a deal with the EU, with the prime minister vehemently opposing the law.

    Early this week, the debate around the legality of the suspension reached the Supreme Court, where several hearings over the case have already taken place, under the initiative of several campaigners arguing that Johnson had tried to silence Brexit opponents.

    The PM stressed that the prorogation had been given royal consent, with Mr Rees-Mogg, who travelled all the way to Balmoral for the Queen's approval, hitting back that it was "nonsense" to suggest she had been misled over the decision.

    The defence in the Supreme Court on behalf of the UK government is arguing that the decision to prorogue Parliament was a political move and should by no means be looked into by a court.

    Related:

    UK Can't Meet EU Deadline, Needs Another Year - Brexit Secretary
    If Johnson is Unable to Deliver Brexit on 31 October His Career is Over - Politician
    UK Can Still Strike Brexit Deal and Leave EU by 31 October - Junior Minister
    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, Prime Minister, reopening, Queen Elizabeth II, Queen, Parliament, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Soviet Classics: The Russian Circus as Art
    Soviet Classics: The Russian Circus as Art
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse