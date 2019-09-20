Register
15:37 GMT +320 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    UK Calls For Public Input On Post-Brexit Trade With Japan, Aims To Secure Trade Deal With Tokyo

    © REUTERS / Andrew Harnik/Pool
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe

    The visit comes as the UK government launched a 'call for input' on Friday, aimed at preparing London for post-Brexit trade agreements, which is open to public participation until 4 November.

    International trade secretary, Liz Truss, entered talks with Tokyo officials on Friday to discuss establishing new economic partnerships with Japan following the UK government's call for input from the British public on how best to strike a deal with Tokyo amid government preparations for Brexit.

    Ms Truss will meet with Japanese minister of foreign affairs, Toshimitsu Motegi, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Isshu Sugawara, and Minister for Economic Revitalisation, Yasutoshi Nishimura, to discuss deepening levels of trade and cooperation with Tokyo post-Brexit.

    The Department for International Trade (DIT) published its information note for the call for input on the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), which came into force on 1 February this year and is being used by London and Tokyo as a "basis for a future economic partnership" which could be extended to further levels of cooperation, a report read.

    Ms Truss said that "the UK is ready to trade" and was an "open, welcoming country".

    "Businesses should be reassured that there is huge political will on both sides to begin negotiating a new free trade agreement with Japan as soon as possible," Ms Truss said, adding that the call for input would allow London to "give people throughout the UK the opportunity to have their say on the new agreement".

    She added that doing so was about "taking back control" of Britain's trade policies by tailoring an agreement "to the needs of both our countries".

    Japan, the third-largest economy, contributed £29.5bn in trade with the UK, up 8 percent in 2017, and roughly 1,000 Japanese firms are based in the UK with over 150,000 employees, she added.

    London and Tokyo are also expected to sign an exchange of letters to ensure that continue the EU-Japan Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA), involving over £2bn in trade.

    Despite consternation over Brexit, where Japanese carmakers Nissan and Toyota began moving production out of the UK, Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe said in October last year that he welcomed the UK "with open arms" during trade talks on considering London for ascension to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), signed by 11 countries across the Asia and Pacific in 2017 minus the United States.

    London Strikes Trade Continuity Agreements To Get Ready for Brexit

    The news follows developments in late August, after Downing Street struck its third-largest trade association agreement with South Korea, which wold allow businesses to carry on trade after the UK left the European Union on 31 October.

    Trade between London and Seoul stood at £14.6bn in 2018 and had strengthened nearly 12 percent year-on-year after the two countries had signed their UK-Korea Free Trade Agreement 2011, the DIT reported at the time.

    The UK also signed numerous trade agreements and memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Turkish officials at the Turkey-UK Joint Economic and Trade Commission meeting in September last year aimed at boosting trade between London and Ankara, including in the "services, agricultural products trade, e-trade, and public purchasing" sectors, Turkish trade minister Rushar Pekcan said at the time.

    If successful, the UK would have signed free trade agreements with 11 countries and two trading blocs, including Canada, Mexico, the Southern Africa Customs Union and Mozambique, Switzerland and others. Despite the bulk of trade still remaining with the EU, at £634bn, London has remained adamant it would strike new trade partnerships to prepare for leaving the EU 'come what may' by the 31 October deadline.

     

    Related:

    UK, South Korea Ink Massive Post-Brexit 'Continuity' Trade Deal as London Prepares to Leave the EU
    Orderly Post-Brexit Trade Can Shield UK From Harming Food Imports - Farmers' Union
    Boris Johnson Shouldn't Expect 'Massive Dividend' in US Post-Brexit Trade Deal – Ex-UK Trade Min.
    How Russia Can Help the UK Ride Out Its Post-Brexit Economic Storm Through Trade
    Tags:
    European Union, trade bloc, trade, CPTPP, Brexit talks, Brexit Plan, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Soviet Classics: The Russian Circus as Art
    Soviet Classics: The Russian Circus as Art
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse