No Reason for Paris to Change Mind Over Snowden Asylum - French Foreign Minister

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday that there is no reason to overturn a 2013 decision to deny former NSA contractor Edward Snowden asylum in France.
Snowden fled the United States in June 2013 fearing prosecution after he revealed secret documents proving the industrial-scale surveillance practices of the NSA and America's allies.
The whistleblower had his passport revoked shortly after leaving the country and eventually arrived in Russia where he was granted asylum. In the United States, he faces 30 years of imprisonment on charges of espionage and stealing government property.
Snowden has also stated he is ready to return to the US, on the condition of receiving an open and fair trial, but doubted that it would be possible due to the American authorities' stance.
