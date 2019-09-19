No Reason for Paris to Change Mind Over Snowden Asylum - French Foreign Minister

The whistleblower said on Monday he would love French President Emmanuel Macron to grant him political asylum in France and was supported by Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday that there is no reason to overturn a 2013 decision to deny former NSA contractor Edward Snowden asylum in France.

Snowden fled the United States in June 2013 fearing prosecution after he revealed secret documents proving the industrial-scale surveillance practices of the NSA and America's allies.

Former US National Security Agency (NSA) contractor and whistle blower Edward Snowden speaks via video link from Russia as he takes part in a round table meeting on the subject of "Improving the protection of whistleblowers" on March 15, 2019, at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, eastern France

The whistleblower had his passport revoked shortly after leaving the country and eventually arrived in Russia where he was granted asylum. In the United States, he faces 30 years of imprisonment on charges of espionage and stealing government property.

Snowden has also stated he is ready to return to the US, on the condition of receiving an open and fair trial, but doubted that it would be possible due to the American authorities' stance.