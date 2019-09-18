Register
14:52 GMT +318 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A 5G sign is pictured at NTT Docomo booth at Tokyo Game Show 2019 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan, September 12, 2019

    Swiss Activists Launch Assault Against 5G Rollout Citing Health Concerns

    © REUTERS / ISSEI KATO
    Europe
    Get short URL
    120
    Subscribe

    Superfast 5G technologies currently pioneered by Huawei are expected to make a technological breakthrough in data transmission and communication in the next few years, however these efforts have now been halted in Switzerland due to rising concerns from health and environmental activists.

    Swiss activists have been raising concerns over the potential health effects from exposure to electromagnetic rays emerging from 5G infrastructure with a large protest against the technology currently scheduled to take place in front of government buildings in Bern on 21 September, AFP reported.

    5G networks refer to fifth-generation technologies associated with super-fast data transmission and the ability to support driverless vehicles. Chinese telecom giant Huawei is currently a leading provider of 5G equipment and has reportedly struck over 50 commercial 5G contracts around the world despite a US assault on the company and being barred from some major industrial markets.

    Switzerland was one of the first countries to begin installing 5G infrastructure, with deployment of the technology attributed to three major operators– Swisscom, Sunrise, and Salt – which launched a massive advertising campaign this year, promising a technological breakthrough. They claim that 90 percent of the Swiss population will have access to 5G technologies by the end of 2019, including rural areas and hard-to-reach mountainous regions.  

    However, a large number of online petitions from health activists and concerned public have led to the halt of the installation of new 5G infrastructure in several Swiss cantons including Geneva.

    Opponents of the technology cite substantial health and environmental risks as the reason for public pressure and protests aiming to halt the installation of 5G, with the goal of working towards putting the issue to a referendum.

    "I think we have most citizens on our side", said Coco Tache-Berther, a representative from the NGO Fequencia when discussing the possible dangers of 5G.

    Some protesters also believe that technology will be devastating for people who suffer from “electromagnetic hypersensitivity”. A disorder, although not recognised as a medical disease by most states, is believed to cause physical discomfort from exposure to mobile phones, Wi-Fi routers, and other gadgets.

    “We are waiting for a serious, independent study that shows whether, yes or no, 5G has a noxious effect for the population", doctor and regional parliamentarian from the centrist Christian Democratic Party Daniel Buchs told AFP.

    While no major research has revealed any substantial findings to prove the risk of 5G technologies and their impact on public health, Swiss authorities have agreed to introduce a monitoring system with regular measurement of non-ionising radiation in order to appease rising public concerns.

    There are currently around 334 antennae stations for 5G use across Switzerland, with some existing 4G antennae to be converted to fifth-generation technologies by the country's operators.

    Tags:
    Huawei, 5G network, 5G, Switzerland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    First frost near the Titovka river in Murmansk region.
    The Beauty of Nature Above the Arctic Circle: Autumn Landscapes in Russia's Far North
    Not Hot, Nor Spicey
    Neither Hot, Nor Spicey
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse