Three People Killed in Speedboat Crash in Italy

Three people were killed in Venice, Italy on Tuesday after a speedboat slammed into an artificial spit of land in an attempt to break an offshore record.

According to Giampaolo Montavoci, president of the national offshore and endurance commission, Italian champion Fabio Buzzi and two British racers died, while another Italian racer survived has survived in the crash.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when the boat, capable of reaching the speed of up to 130 kilometres per hour, attempted to break the Monte Carlo to Venice record.

The speedboat was about the reach the finishing line when it collided with a spit built to protect the city's flood barrier.

Boat incidents isn't a rare thing for this floating city. In July, a 300 metres long vessel, narrowly missed a yacht while being towed out of Venice in stormy conditions.

The month before, another incident occurred when a giant 13-deck MSC Opera vessel rammed into a dockside and knocked into a small tourist boat, injuring four people.