Brexit With Deal Can Still Happen - EU Commission Head Juncker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Brexit with a deal is still possible, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said Tuesday, with slightly more than a month left until the deadline of 31 October.

"Basically, it is going to come down to a decision by the United [Kingdom's] government, but it [no-deal Brexit] will never be the choice, the preferred option of the European Union, and that's why I think it is better now to focus on what we can do in terms of concluding that deal, something which is desirable, and still, in my view, possible", Juncker said at the European Parliament.

The European Commission president said that his talks with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been "friendly" and "constructive".

Johnson has said he intends to take the United Kingdom out of the bloc on 31 October, whether there is a deal or not, but a backstop agreement on Northern Ireland's border remains a sticking point. Johnson wants to get rid of the backstop, while the European Union wants a safety net to ensure there is no hard border on the island of Ireland.

© AFP 2019 / - A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows MPs filing back into the House after voting on the third reading of the European Union Withdrawal No 6 Bill, a bill to delay Brexit for three months, in the House of Commons in London on September 4, 2019

The British prime minister is also stuck in confrontation with the UK Parliament after MPs adopted legislation preventing a no-deal scenario, and requiring Johnson to ask Brussels for another delay.