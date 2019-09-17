A 34-year-old soldier was stabbed in the neck and back with scissors in Piazza Duca d'Aosta outside the Central Station in Milan, Italy, La Repubblica has reported.
According to the paper, the attacker hit the soldier, who was on duty as part of a 'Safe Streets' operation, with scissors twice. The attacker fled the scene but was soon detained by a police patrol, shouting 'Allahu Akbar'. The soldier was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries.
An investigation is underway to determine if the attack was terrorism-related.
