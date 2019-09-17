The suspected attacker is a foreigner who shouted 'Allahu Akbar' when he was stopped by the police, media reports say.

A 34-year-old soldier was stabbed in the neck and back with scissors in Piazza Duca d'Aosta outside the Central Station in Milan, Italy, La Repubblica has reported.

​According to the paper, the attacker hit the soldier, who was on duty as part of a 'Safe Streets' operation, with scissors twice. The attacker fled the scene but was soon detained by a police patrol, shouting 'Allahu Akbar'. The soldier was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is underway to determine if the attack was terrorism-related.