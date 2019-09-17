Sputnik Moldova Chief Vladimir Novosadiuk Detained in Chisinau, Awaiting Clarification of His Status

Sputnik Moldova chief Vladimir Novosadiuk has reportedly been detained in Chisinau, while his status is being clarified.

Moldovan prosecutors, however, haven't confirmed the report saying that the investigation was ongoing.

Russia-based media outlet Sputnik has repeatedly come under attack by Western officials, who blamed the news outlets for alleged attempts to sway public opinion worldwide.

The leadership of the broadcasters, as well as the Russian authorities, dismissed the claims, suggesting that mainstream media were not interested in the presence of an alternative coverage of events, and condemned the accusations as attacks on free media.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW