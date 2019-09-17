Blast Hits Oil Refinery in Sannazzaro de' Burgondi, Italy - Photo

Last Saturday, a blast and a subsequent fire occurred at Aramco oil facilities in Saudi Arabia as a result of a drone attack.

Italian ENI company has confirmed reports of a blast at one of its facilities in the town of Sannazzaro de' Burgondi in Italy's Pavia province.

According to the company, its local fire crew is working together with the Pavia fire department to contain the fire. The company added that there have been no injuries as a result of the blast that occurred at around 6:35 am local time (5:35 am GMT).

Esplosione nella raffineria #Eni di Sannazzaro de’ Burgondi, nel Pavese: intorno alle 6.35 i residenti hanno avvertito un forte boato. Sul posto vigili del fuoco, tecnici dell’Ats e #polizia. Il sindaco: "Attivate le procedure, nessun ferito" pic.twitter.com/fauUdNB2xr — Discoradio (@discoradioIT) 17 сентября 2019 г.

stamattina alle 6 ennesimo incidente alla raffineria di #SannazzarodeBurgondi. Un boato poi l'incendio. Auguriamoci non arrivino notizie di vittime o feriti. pic.twitter.com/js7qNioQN8 — Carlo Porcari (@carloporcari) 17 сентября 2019 г.

The Sannazzaro de' Burgondi refinery is one of the largest in Italy. At the same time, it's not the first time that fire hits the facility - previously, fire was registered in February 2017 and in December 2016.

