Aides Reportedly Instruct Guests Not to Talk About Prince Harry, Meghan Markle With Queen of England

Respected journalist Quentin Letts tweeted: “Friend of an acquaintance was about to go riding with HMQ. Was given v firm advice. ‘Talk about anything except one subject.’ Brexit? ‘No. The Sussexes.’”

A peculiar new tendency has apparently sprung up in British royal circles as aides now allegedly advise people visiting Her Majesty to avoid mentioning certain topics with her – namely, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

According to The Sun, some people who arrived at Balmoral this summer were “quietly advised by flunkies” to steer clear of this particular topic when conversing with the monarch, though this is apparently not part of official protocol.

"Courtiers were aware the Sussexes are all anyone wants to ask her about. So to nip it in the bud some have taken to having a quiet word with some guests awaiting an audience with the Queen", a source told the newspaper. "They suggested that questions around Harry and Meghan may not be the best choice as a topic of polite conversation. Naturally it’s informal rather than any official policy and there’s no suggestion the Queen is even aware".

The newspaper also pointed out that journalist Quentin Letts tweeted about a “friend of an acquaintance” being given a similar recommendation.

Friend of an acquaintance was about to go riding with HMQ. Was given v firm advice. 'Talk about anything except one subject.' Brexit? 'No. The Sussexes.' — Quentin Letts (@thequentinletts) 13 сентября 2019 г.

​InStyle, however, suggested that such suggestions may not exactly be "outrageous", as Her Majesty might simply be reluctant to "discuss her family with anyone who's not in her inner circle — especially given how much hate has been directed at the Duchess of Sussex lately".