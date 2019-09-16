Register
12:41 GMT +316 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Mayor of London Sadiq Khan walks in Westminster, London, Britain August 28, 2019.

    Sadiq Khan's Former Policing Advisor Slams London Mayor Over 'Knife Crime Spiralling Out of Control'

    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Logan was an adviser to Khan during his 2016 mayoral campaign and drafted his policing manifesto – he’s been given an MBE for his work. While he'd been planning to stand for Labour in the London Assembly elections, he’ll now become policing adviser to Lib Dem mayoral candidate Siobhan Benita, who’s unveiled a five-point plan to tackle knife crime.

    Leroy Logan, Sadiq Khan’s former policing adviser, has defected to the Liberal Democrats, saying his children were “not safe” on London’s streets because of knife crime, and he could no longer support Labour due to the London Mayor’s record.

    “It’s no surprise to me Khan has been such a disappointment as Mayor of London. We’ve seen knife crime spiralling out of control as his approach has been at odds with his policing manifesto. If he’d taken a more collaborative approach when he became Mayor, we wouldn’t have the current rate of deaths on our streets. It’s not just the deaths, it’s the fear that is enveloping our communities that is so distressing. We can’t go on like this. I don’t want my grandchildren to fear walking on the streets of London like my own children have done,” Logan wrote in the Daily Mail.

    ​Siobhan Benita announced the defection at a Liberal Democrat conference event on knife crime, and slammed Khan’s “pretty shocking” responses when quizzed about knife crime on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show 15th September.

    “It’s kind of the response that we’ve seen throughout his term in City Hall, which is 'Yes, it’s terrible. I’m sort of doing things that I can about it, but my hands are tied, because I didn’t have enough resources from central government'. Sadiq has wasted his mayoral term in not addressing this issue with the urgency it needs. While he continues to blame other people, our young children in London continue to be traumatised, petrified and at risk. There is so, so much more we can do,” she said.

    The Liberal Democrats have attracted numerous figures from both the Labour and Conservatives in recent weeks, including Chuka Umunna, Angela Smith and Luciana Berger – who left Labour at the start of 2019 to found ‘The Independent Group’, since renamed Change UK – and former Conservative universities minister Sam Gyimah.

    ​Gyimah accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of “veering towards populism and English nationalism”, and government ministers of “undermining the courts” and “questioning experts because their views are inconvenient for what the government is saying about no deal.

    “You have a government that says law enforcement is the centrepiece of its platform, and yet says in another breath that it will pick and choose what laws it chooses to respect. This is in many ways undermining key pillars of our constitution and the functioning of our democracy,” he said.

     

    Related:

    London Mayor Announces $1.7Mln for Community Projects to Tackle Knife Crime
    London Mayor Sadiq Khan Launches Another Attack on Trump, Claims EU and NATO at Risk
    London Mayor Khan Slams Trump for Golfing as Hurricane Dorian Hits US
    UK Columnist Stirs Twitter, Asks if Sadiq Khan Played a Role in Protests Near Indian Embassy
    Tags:
    defection, UK Liberal Democrat Party, Liberal Democrats, Sadiq Khan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models dance in front of a car before the Tommy Hilfiger TommyNow Fall runway show at the Apollo Theater during New York Fashion Week in New York, U.S., September 8, 2019.
    A Breath of Spring in Autumn: Looks of New York Fashion Week
    Blame It On The Bulb
    Blame It On The Bulb
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse