Extinction Rebellion Protest 'Unethical Fashion' Outside Victoria Beckham Show in London - Photos

Extinction Rebellion have proposed mass protests against London Fashion Week from 13 - 17 September in opposition to what they describe as an industry which is responsibility for significant contributions to pollution and negatively impacts the climate.

Around 20 Extinction Rebellion activists showed up outside of Victoria Beckham's latest fashion shown in London on Sunday to demonstrate against the fashion industry's impact on the environment.

​Beckham was unveiling her SS20 collection at 180 Strand when the climate change activists showed up to oppose 'unethical' fashion. holding up banners reading "fashion = ecocide" and "the ugly truth about fashion."

— Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) September 15, 2019

​Twitter saw mixed reactions to the protests.

One tweet describe the topic of fashions impact on the climate impact as "never an easy or straightforward conversation."

— Civil Rights News (@StruggleNewsBot) September 15, 2019

Others simply rolled their eyes disapprovingly.

​The demonstration by climate protestors against Beckham's line is part of a series of protests against London Fashion Week which has been underway since 13 September, on the basis that fashion is one of the world's most polluting industries. At the beginning of the event they donned blood-covered white robes at the entrance to the London Fashion Week venue.

— Extinction Rebellion UK 🌍✨ (@XRebellionUK) September 14, 2019

Many social media users supported the protestors and praised their actions.

— Lady of Letters (@LoLetters) September 14, 2019