Video: Spain Floods Death Toll Rises to Six as Country Hit by 'Worst Storm in Century'

Meteorologists have already called the recent rainfalls in the country' southeastern regions the heaviest on record. Public transport, including train and air services, has been disrupted for a third day.

The death toll from heavy floods in Spain's southeastern regions has risen to six, AFP has reported, quoting a spokeswoman for the central government's office in Valencia.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez observed the damage from a helicopter flying over the city of Orihuela before visiting a command centre for emergency operations. He offered condolences to the families of the dead and said the government was doing its best to assist the survivors.

Videos shared online by locals and tourists show the extent of the flooding.

​There is a video which is really hard to watch as it shows cars desperately trying to find their way through a quick flow of water and mud.

​People are being forced to either stay indoors or evacuate to a safer area to avoid the storm.

​According to meteorologists, this has been the heaviest storm in southeastern Spain in the past hundred years. Air and rail services have been disrupted all across the region. The storm moved westward on Saturday, causing a flash flood in a village in the province of Malaga.

The country's prime minister said that water levels need to fall before the government can estimate the total cost of the flood damage.