Boris Johnson Fails to Play Traditional Jewish Horn - Video

As parliament shuts down and the respective parties gear up for a potential general election, newly-elected Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been traveling through the northern heartlands to meet with voters.

While walking through the streets Doncaster in Yorkshire on Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson received an odd request - to blow a traditional jewish horn known called a 'Shofar'. In a video posted online by Channel 5 News on Friday, a woman came up to the prime minister carrying the horn while Johnson was on a walkabout in the English city.

“Would you blow the holy shofar? It’s from Israel. It’s like a trumpet so you have to blow it like a trumpet” she asked.

Johnson appeared to be perplexed with the request and asked if he was allowed to.

“God has authorised you” the woman confirmed.

Johnson then attempted to blow the horn but failed to make a sound

“Shofar so good,” he joked before returning the horn to the woman.

— Channel 5 News (@5_News) September 13, 2019

— Ireland Israel Alliance (@irlisrAlliance) September 13, 2019

This lighthearted interaction was not the only awkward encounter that Johnson had with the public. The prime minister was also confronted by another member of the public for having the "cheek" to visit Doncaster, a deeply Labour-supporting city.

— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) September 13, 2019

​While Johnson seemed unfamiliar with the horn in the video on Friday, he had in fact encountered the device once before in 2011. The then Mayor of London was again seen in a video attempting to sound the Shofar - and again failing. But after a quick explanation from the crowd and a demonstration, he did manage to play it on that occasion.

The Shofar is an instrument associated with the Jewish religion. It is typically made from a ram's horn and used during religious occasions such as during synagogue services.