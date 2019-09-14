A two-storey 16th-century building in the French town of Montrichard was partially destroyed by fire. After the fire was extinguished, the building's gable wall was still standing. However, architects still need to check the wall's resistance.

A half-timbered house dating from the 16th century caught fire in the French town of Montrichard on Saturday night. Listed as a historical monument, the two-storey building housed the Tourist Office.

The fire broke out on the roof, firefighters said as quoted by AFP. A person living in a nearby building was evacuated but did not suffer any injuries. The old building's gable wall, which was made of brick, was not damaged in the fire but it will be examined by architects who will check the wall's resistance.