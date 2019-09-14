Yellow Vests Gather in Nantes for 44th Round of Protests - Video

The 43rd round of Yellow Vest rallies turned violent in some cities across France last week as demonstrators threw missiles at police who responded with tear gas.

Yellow Vests demonstrators are flooding the streets of Nantes in western France on 14 September to take part in a new round of rallies. This time the organisers have moved the demonstration from traditional protest areas to other areas of the city.

Yellow vest rallies rocked the country in mid-November prompted by planned hikes in fuel taxes. While the French government scrapped its plans to raise fuel taxes and introduced other measures to improve the country's socio-economic situation, protesters continue to take to the streets across France every weekend to express their discontent with government's policies.

Last weekend, the 43rd protest action swept across the country with people taking to streets in Paris, Bordeaux, Montpellier and Rouen.

