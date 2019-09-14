Register
11:09 GMT +314 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's outgoing prime minister David Cameron with his wife Samantha, waves in front of Number 10 Downing Street, on his last day in office as Prime Minister, in central London, UK 13 July 2016.

    Ex-UK Prime Minister Takes Aim at ‘Appalling’ Boris Johnson, Admits to ‘Many Regrets’ over Brexit

    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by Svetlana Ekimenko
    Topic:
    Political Turmoil in UK as Boris Johnson Struggles to Deliver Brexit (45)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Former prime minister David Cameron was interviewed by The Times ahead of the publication of his book of memoirs, “For The Record”, which launches next week; he opened up about the fallout of the UK’s 2016 vote to leave the EU.

    David Cameron has given a lengthy interview for The Times on the eve of the publication of his book of memoirs, “For The Record”, set for next week.

    After a period of silence that lasted three years, Cameron shared some of his personal anguish over his decision to call for a referendum on the UK leaving the European Union.

    Opening up about the issue of the UK’s 2016 referendum to leave the European Union, in his new book, Cameron is both defensive and apologetic, saying he has “many regrets” about the vote and how he “failed”, adding:

    “I did not fully anticipate the strength of feeling that would be unleashed both during the referendum and afterwards, and I am truly sorry to have seen the country I love so much suffer uncertainty and division in the years since then.”

    Cameron added:

    “I think about this every day. Every single day I think about it, the referendum and the fact that we lost and the consequences and the things that could have been done differently, and I worry desperately about what is going to happen next....”

    Asked if he would have gone ahead with the referendum if he had known of the fallout for the country and the Conservative Party, he said:

    “When I think through all the things I thought and all the arguments I had with colleagues and with myself, I still come to the same conclusion that we were going to have a referendum.”

    Cameron insists that a public vote on the country’s membership in the EU was “overdue and inevitable", but realises there will be those who shall never forgive him for holding it.

    On a second referendum, he said: “I don't think you can rule it out because we're stuck.”

    Cameron also insisted a No Deal scenario would be a “bad outcome” for the country, adding:

    “I very much hope it doesn't happen. I don't think it should be pursued.”

    Boris Johnson, Michael Gove "left the truth at home"

    Dwelling on the current Brexit turmoil and desperate moves by the current leadership of the country to deliver Brexit, Cameron took aim at Boris Johnson and Michael Gove over their actions during the EU referendum, accusing them of acting “appallingly”, and “trashing the government”.

    Cameron accused the Vote Leave campaign, which Johnson and Gove led, of misleading voters over the claim that Britain sent £350 million per week to Brussels that could be spent on the National Health Service instead, and over the issue of whether Turkey could be stopped from joining the EU.

    He said:

    “Over the issue of whether or not we had a veto over Turkey [joining the EU] and over the issue of the £350 million on the bus, I think they left the truth at home.”

    Cameron claimed Johnson decided to back the Leave campaign in the hope that it would boost his career:

    “Boris had never argued for leaving the EU, right?”

    “Michael was a very strong Eurosceptic but someone whom I'd known as this liberal, compassionate, rational Conservative ended up making arguments about Turkey [joining the EU] and being swamped and what have you. They were trashing the government of which they were a part. It was ridiculous.”

    Turning to current Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Cameron accused him of blundering in his brief spell at No 10, as he pointed to his “sharp practices”, such as the decision to expel 21 rebel Tory MPs and to prorogue Parliament.

    Cameron also suggested Johnson was pursuing the wrong Brexit strategy.

    He said:

    “Of course, as a new prime minister I wished Boris well. I wanted him to get a deal from the EU that would have passed in the House of Commons. If that was to happen, I would have been elated. But clearly while he started down that road, the strategy has morphed into something quite different. Taking the whip from hard-working Conservative MPs and sharp practices using prorogation of Parliament have rebounded. I didn't support either of those things.”

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a class during his visit to Pimlico Primary school in London on September 10, 2019
    © AFP 2019 / TOBY MELVILLE
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a class during his visit to Pimlico Primary school in London on September 10, 2019

    In his memoirs, Cameron apparently brands Michael Gove, who is now Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, as “mendacious”, claiming the referendum ruined their close friendship.

    Michael Gove refused to comment while speaking at an event in Rotherham, Prime Minister Boris Johnson touched upon David Cameron’s book, insisting that “absolutely nothing” the former prime minister says “will diminish the affection and respect in which I hold him”.

    Johnson added:

    “He has a very distinguished record and a legacy to be proud of.”

    Some see Cameron's book as threatening to feed fuel into the fire of Tory discord as the Prime Minister prepares for his first party conference as leader in a fortnight's time.


    Boris Johnson struggles to deliver on Brexit pledges

    Currently, as Boris Johnson struggles to deliver on his pledges to take the country out of the European Union, he is on course to meet with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Luxembourg on Monday to discuss Brexit issues.

    His visit, the agenda of which reportedly also features talks with Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, comes against the backdrop of a standoff between the government and opposition in London. Johnson has repeatedly outlined his desire to secure a revamped divorce bill, whilet also stating that a no-deal departure from the EU would not be off the cards should new terms fail to be agreed on with Brussels.

    However, Johnson found himself in a deadlock after his Conservative party lost its majority in the House of Commons. The Labour party allied with 21 rebel Tory legislators and managed to approve a bill which prevents a no-deal Brexit scenario.

    Johnson has ordered a suspension of Parliament until 14 October.

    The country voted to leave the European Union in June 2016, but the withdrawal was delayed several times, with London still in disaccord with Brussels on issues such as the Irish border backstop and the free trade deal.

    The EU has given the UK several extensions to come up with a Brexit plan, with the current deadline set for 31 October, but should Boris Johnson fail to strike a new deal with Brussels, the deadline could be pushed back to January 2020, if the European Union agrees to approve the extension.

    Topic:
    Political Turmoil in UK as Boris Johnson Struggles to Deliver Brexit (45)

    Related:

    Johnson Puts $18.5Bln Price Tag on Bridge Linking Scotland to Northern Ireland - Reports
    EU ‘Won’t Give Johnson a Favourable Deal’ – UKIP Scotland Leader
    British PM Johnson Will Hold Talks With EU Commission President Juncker on Monday
    Boris Johnson’s ‘Celtic Connection’ Bridge to Ireland Could Really Happen, UK Architect Says
    Tags:
    Brexit Plan, Brexit, Brexit, Tory, Labour party, Great Britain, EU, EU, Boris Johnson, David Cameron
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 6 - 13 September
    This Week in Pictures: 6 - 13 September
    Blame It On The Bulb
    Blame It On The Bulb
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse