No Response Yet on Request About Sentenced Russian Citizen in Estonia - Russian Embassy

TALLINN (Sputnik) - Russia's embassy in Estonia has not received any response from the Estonian Foreign Ministry to a request concerning an imprisoned Russian citizen over a case of alleged espionage, the embassy's press service stated.

"We have not received any response from the Foreign Ministry yet", the press service said.

According to the prosecutors, the details of the case cannot be disclosed, since the investigation has not finished yet.

The statement comes after KAPO spokeswoman Harrys Puusepp told the newspaper that the details of the charges cannot be disclosed at this time, as KAPO has not yet completed an investigation into all the circumstances surrounding this case.

Media reported on 11 September that a Harju county court in Tallinn sentenced a Russian citizen, A. A., on 29 August to five years in prison. The man was reportedly detained by the Estonian Internal Security Service (KAPO) in May and made a plea deal with the prosecution after he was charged with espionage against Estonia.