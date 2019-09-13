Irish Foreign Minister Says UK Failed to Send Detailed Written Proposals on Brexit

The backstop clause issue has been a key stumbling block in London's path to delivering Brexit, as the clause originally designed to prevent the establishment of a hard border in Ireland is feared to be used to keep the UK in the European Union indefinitely.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has said that the absence of any detailed proposals on how to resolve Brexit issues submitted in written form by London causes real "frustration" in Brussels. He argued that if an alternative to the controversial backstop clause is to be found, it must be negotiated in cooperation with the EU and be legally sound. At the same time, Coveney promised that all ideas, forwarded by the UK government, will be studied.

"[EU] will explore all ideas that are brought forward by the British government but they will be rigorously tested. There essentially aren't detailed proposals in writing, which has been a source of real frustration", the foreign minister said.

Coveney also touched upon an issue of Northern Ireland's proposed ability to influence the approval of the EU single market's regulatory changes, saying that such prospect causes concern in Brussels.

"There is certainly a concern at EU level over the idea that a devolved institution in Northern Ireland could have a veto over how the single market operates or a border on the single market operates", he said.

A UK government spokesperson stated on the same day that Brexit negotiator David Frost will continue negotiating alternatives to the backstop clause with the EU next week. According to the spokesperson, Frost has already presented Brussels with "some ideas on an all-island SPS [animals and food products] solution" as an option to replace the troubled Brexit deal clause.

