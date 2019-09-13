Oil Tanker Bursts Into Flames at Sture Oil Terminal in Norway - Reports

Reports say that the crew of the oil tanker, called Dubai Harmony according to police, is still on board and assisting firefighters.

An oil tanker has burst into flames during loading at Equinor's Sture oil terminal on Norway's west coast, Reuters reported citing police sources. The Sture oil terminal is being evacuated, the police said.

"There is a fire in the machine room of a vessel in the Sture area. We do not know what caused the fire. The incident happened during the loading of oil from Sture", an Equinor spokesman stated as quoted by Reuters.

Smoke Observed At Oil Tanker Outside Equinor's Sture Oil Terminal In Norway, Evacuation Taking Place – RTRS Citing Norwegian News Agency NTB https://t.co/Imcbw99Szm via @oiltraderlondon #Energy pic.twitter.com/jV5TRMZdon — Liveuamap Money (@livemoneymap) September 13, 2019

According to unconfirmed information, the Aframax-type oil tanker can carry up to 115,340 deadweight tonnes and was earlier docked at the Sture oil terminal.

The Sture terminal in the Municipality of Øygarden in Hordaland is a major tanker port for crude oil, the company Equinor says on its website, adding that the terminal receives crude oil from Oseberg, Grane, Edvard Grieg, and Svalin.

