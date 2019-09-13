Public Transport Workers Protest in Paris, Paralysing the City - Photos

Ten of 16 metro lines in Paris have been closed and several others, including the RER suburban rail, remain seriously disrupted, according to the French capital's public transport company, RATP (Autonomous Operator of Parisian Transportation).

French public transport worker unions have taken to the streets of Paris, France, protesting against the pension reforms implemented by President Emmanuel Macron.

Officials say that the morning's rush hour traffic jams have grown to 124 miles which is double the city's normal levels.

Residents of Paris have been forced to use bicycles and scooters to get to work due to traffic problems.

The RATP has apologised for the inconvenience created by the protests and suggested that citizens limit their travel as much as possible.

According to the new pension reform, public transport workers have to stay in service longer before retirement.

Currently, the RATP pension system allows workers to retire at 56 - seven years earlier than most French workers.

Media reports say that it is the biggest strike since 2007.

The 2007 strikes over President Nicolas Sarkozy's and Prime Minister François Fillon's attempt to reduce early retirement benefits for 500,000 public employees were a series of general strikes, mostly in the public sector, which started on 13 November 2007. In Paris, the Metro was only running at 20% capacity and bus services only at 15%.