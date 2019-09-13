Zelenskyy Says 'Cautious' About Idea of Peacekeepers in Eastern Ukraine

KIEV, (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday he was "cautious" about the idea of peacekeepers entering eastern Ukraine as he was fearing a Transnistria scenario.

"I am very cautious about this topic of peacekeepers in the Donbass. I know that the previous government discussed these issues and the structure for putting in place a peacekeeping mission. I do not want an Abkhazia or Transnistria scenario for Donbass ... Until now I have not touched upon this topic, we are not raising it within Minsk process", Zelenskyy said at YES forum.

At the same time, he said he would be glad to have peacekeepers "on the border of Ukraine and Russia."

The armed conflict in eastern Ukraine broke out in 2014 after the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics refused to recognise the new government, saying that it had come to power through a coup.

In 2015, the parties involved in the conflict signed a ceasefire deal in Minsk, following talks, brokered by the leaders of the Normandy group. However, sporadic fighting has continued in Donbass. To date, the situation remains tense, with both sides accusing each other of violating the ceasefire.