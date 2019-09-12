Giant Tornado Hits Alicante Amid Major Rainfall and Flooding in Spain - Video

For several days, a severe storm has been passing over the Mediterranean coastal regions of Valencia, Murcia, and Alicante in Spain.

Spain's meteorological agency has issued a red weather alert for the Costa Blanca around Benidorm and Alicante after Majorca was hit by severe rainfall, hail, and a tornado.

A giant tornado has been captured on video while hitting the city of Guardamar del Segura in Alicante, Spain.

​Persistent storms, torrential downpours, and high winds moved earlier this week from the north-east of Spain to the eastern region of the Balearic Islands, causing power problems and flash floods.

Since the end of August, Ibiza, Majorca and the Spanish capital Madrid have been regularly hit by severe weather.